NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police responded to a shooting just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Gibson drive. Officials say that one person was shot and critically injured.

No information about the cause of the incident or the identity of the victim is available at this time.

This is a developing story, NewsChannel 5 will continue to make updates as more details are made available.