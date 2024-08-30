One person dead after being struck by a car in Hermitage overnight Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say one person is dead after they were hit by a car while trying to cross the street in their wheelchair.

It happened near a gas station on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage. Police tell us this is the third deadly pedestrian crash this year on the overnight shift.

Police say one person in a wheelchair was crossing the street. The driver stayed at the scene and answered questions, but he told officers that the person in the wheelchair was not in a crosswalk which was about 50 feet away from where they were hit.

That victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.