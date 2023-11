NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Police say that one person was shot near the Citgo gas station in the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.

Officials responded to the scene around 2:05 p.m. No information regarding a suspect or the cause of the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will update this article as more details are made available.