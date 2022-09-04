One person dead after head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a head-on collision early Sunday morning.

Metro Police report that a 28-year-old man died following a crash between a Satura Aura and a Nissan Murano on Hobson Pike near Old Nottingham Drive.

Police say that the Nissan was traveling northeast around 5:30 a.m. when for unknown reasons, the Saturn crossed the double line into oncoming traffic and hit the Nissan head-on.

Both the driver and passenger in the Nissan were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The Nissan occupants were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The 28-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Police are working to notify the victim's family.

The driver of the Saturn, 25-year-old Leann Sealy, is suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries after the crash.

The crash investigation will be given to the District Attonery's office for review once it is complete.