One person dead after house fire in Maury County

SANTA FE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a house fire that took place Wednesday night.

Maury County Fire Department responded to the scene of a home in the area of Fly Road in Santa Fe around 8:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders noticed heavy smoke coming from the home. Officials entered the residence and fought flames with zero visibility.

Firefighters worked to locate the victim as they battled the fire. They were able to stop the fire with the assistance of multiple fire crews.

Savannah Maddison, the Maury County Fire Department PIO, gave a statement on the incident offering condolences.

“Several MCFD Sheriff Deputies and Firefighters worked together and faced dangerous conditions to attempt the rescue. We want to recognize the efforts of all involved in the relentless attempt to help the victim. We send our deepest condolences to the family effected.”

Maury County Fire Department Captain, Tommy Stanfill, also provided a statement toward the victim's family.

“As command of this incident, I want to share that we are deeply sorry to the family of the victim for the unexpected loss that occurred tonight. Our responders did all they could to try and change the outcome. A call like this is extremely hard for first responders and dispatchers alike."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the cause of the fire and death.