One person dead after 'road-rage-related' shooting near Hermitage Walmart.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a shooting near a Hermitage Walmart Saturday.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 4000 block of Lebanon Pike.

Police say that the 'road-rage-related' shooting occurred when Tiara Mowbray, 22, shot Tristian Walker, 38.

Walker's girlfriend who had been riding in the vehicle with Walker told police that Mowbray had been tailgating them.

Mowbray told police that Walker had brake checked her and she did the same in turn to Walker.

When both vehicles entered the Walmart parking lot from Andrew Jackson Parkway and came to a stop, Walker exited his vehicle and approached Mowbray's.

Mowbray fired a shot at Walker when he got to her vehicle. Walker was hit in the chest and died at the scene.

After the incident, Mowbray remained at the scene and cooperated with officials as she was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed.

No charges have been placed as the investigation is ongoing.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.