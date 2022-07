NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a shooting at Kenny Pipe & Supply in the 700 block of Cowan Street.

Metro Police responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officers say that a suspect is in custody.

Police told NewsChannel 5 that this was a targeted shooting between two coworkers.

No information about the identity of the victim is available at this time.

