NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Crowe Drive around 3:45 p.m.

Officials confirm that the victim was inside an abandoned home and suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.