NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a shooting on Lischey Avenue early Monday morning.

Metro Police responded to a scene in the 1000 block of Lischey Avenue just before 4:00 a.m.

An adult male was shot and later died following the incident.

No information on the identity of the individual or the cause of the shooting is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.