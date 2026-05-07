One person dead after shooting outside South Nashville club; venue announces permanent closure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A triple shooting in downtown Nashville on Sunday has become a homicide investigation for metro police after one of the victims died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday.

Juwaun Lee, 28,was one of three people shot just before 3 a.m. Sunday outside Club La Danse on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

Investigators said a group of people left a nearby bar and a fight broke out outside. Security broke it up and forced the group to leave. Shortly after, police say a man pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The club's management has since taken to social media to announce it is shutting down. In an Instagram post, the owners stated they have decided to close the venue permanently, citing the recent events and a commitment to community safety.

No arrests have been made, but MNPD says investigators are currently following strong leads to identify a suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on 2nd Avenue South during the shooting to check their cell phone video or dashcams for any footage that could help bring justice for Lee's family. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

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