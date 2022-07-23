One person dead after shootout at Gallatin Pike South gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead following a shootout near a Mapco gas station on Gallatin Pike South Friday.

Metro Police responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. Police report that 28-year-old Courtlyn Hendricks was transported to Skyline Medical Center after the shooting. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers say that Hendricks was involved in the gunfire exchange before he was transported.

Early investigations show that Hendricks and his brother were parked at the gas station in two red cars, when a gray Nissan Maxima with tinted windows blocked the vehicles into the parking spots and began shooting. Hendricks and his friend returned fire before all three vehicles fled the parking lot.

No information about the cause of this shooting is available.

Police are still working to locate the Maxima and those who were inside of it at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.