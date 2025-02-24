Watch Now
News

Actions

One person dead, another injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike

One person is dead after a shooting on Nolensville Pike early Monday. According to police, this began as a vehicle crash into a vape shop and was later upgraded to a shooting by police.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a shooting on Nolensville Pike early Monday.

According to police, this began as a vehicle crash into a vape shop and was later upgraded to a shooting by police.

Metro Police say upon arrival to the scene of the crash, there were two victims, one of which was dead. The other sustained injuries.

This is breaking news and details are limited at this time. We will update as information comes in.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

'The greatest gift that I can give,' Non-profit launches a wheelchair dance class

Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community