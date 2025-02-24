One person dead, another injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a shooting on Nolensville Pike early Monday.

According to police, this began as a vehicle crash into a vape shop and was later upgraded to a shooting by police.

Metro Police say upon arrival to the scene of the crash, there were two victims, one of which was dead. The other sustained injuries.

This is breaking news and details are limited at this time. We will update as information comes in.

