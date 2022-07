CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead following a car crash on Whitfield Road near Old Trenton Road Tuesday.

Clarksville Police Department report that the two-vehicle crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Whitfield Road was shut down between Abby Lou Dr. and Old Trenton Road following the accident.

No information about the victim's identity has been released at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are made available.