NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police responded to a shooting early Saturday.

Officials received a shooting call around 12:05 a.m. in the 709 block of Rep. John Lewis Way.

A single adult male was killed during the shooting.

No information about the identity of the victim or the cause of the shooting is available at this time.

