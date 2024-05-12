One person dead, four injured following crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead and four others are injured after a head-on crash in Springfield on East 22nd Avenue and Woodland Street.

The crash took place around 6:14 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. Officials say two cars collided because one attempted to pass another in a no-passing zone and struck the other. After this collision, the first car ran off the left side of the road and struck a third car sitting in a driveway.

The 20-year-old driving the first car died in the crash. The 20-year-old passenger survived, and is facing possible charges, pending an investigation. Neither of them were wearing a seat belt.

A 37-year-old was driving the second car, along with a 10-year-old and a 31-year-old passenger. They were all injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information comes out.