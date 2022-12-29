One person dead in Hermitage house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a house fire in Hermitage Thursday.

Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene on Cortez Court just before noon.

Our personnel are checking for hotspots at the house fire on Cortez Court in Hermitage. The home has suffered extensive damage. pic.twitter.com/0cymGVf5pt — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 29, 2022

Firefighters worked to quickly put the flames out and confirmed that one person died in the incident.

We have confirmed one fatality in this house fire on Cortez Drive. Our fire investigators are on the scene. @RedCrossTN has been notified to help residents displaced from the home. pic.twitter.com/4Mj22mYjAI — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 29, 2022

No further information about the identity of the victim or the cause of the house fire is available at this time.

Nashville's chapter of Red Cross responded to the scene to assist.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.