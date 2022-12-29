Watch Now
News

Actions

One person dead in Hermitage house fire

Hermitage fire 12/29/22
WTVF
Hermitage fire 12/29/22
Posted at 1:37 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 14:37:33-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a house fire in Hermitage Thursday.

Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene on Cortez Court just before noon.

Firefighters worked to quickly put the flames out and confirmed that one person died in the incident.

No further information about the identity of the victim or the cause of the house fire is available at this time.

Nashville's chapter of Red Cross responded to the scene to assist.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap