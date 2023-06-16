Two people injured after coming in contact with WeGo Star

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is hurt Friday night after coming in contact with the WeGo Star in the Rolling Hills area.

Of the two, one individual was critically injured, WeGo officials said. This happened between 6:05 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Passengers were having to get off the train as a result and have reached the next bus stop to reach their destinations. It's not clear why the two were on the tracks.

Emergency workers transported at least one person to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we know more.