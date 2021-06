NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is in critical condition after nearly drowning in Percy Priest lake near Percy Priest dam.

The Nashville Fire Department tells us crews responded to reports of a patient who drowned in Percy Priest lake near the dam on Saturday.

The person was removed from the water and CPR was given while they were brought back to shore.

Crews then took their patient to Tri-Star Summit Medical Center with CPR in process.

We're told that person is still in critical condition.