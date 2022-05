NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is injured following an early Saturday morning shooting.

Metro Nashville Police responded to the shooting in the 200th block of Shoemaker Court. Upon arrival, police found an adult male who was critically injured at the scene.

No information about the identity of the man or the condition he is in has been released.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as new details are released.