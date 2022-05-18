Watch
One person injured following shootout on I-65 North

Posted at 3:19 PM, May 18, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured after shots rang out on I-65 North Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Police report that around 12:45 p.m. a shootout between a black pickup truck and a white Ford Taurus took place.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the Taurus with bullet holes and a flat tire unattended on the side of the interstate.

A driver of a Toyota Sienna van was injured during the shootout after a bullet went through their windshield. Police believe that the driver was not apart of the gunfire. The driver was sent to Skyline hospital with minor cuts.

The black pickup truck has not been located.

No further information is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
