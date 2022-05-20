One person injured in Antioch apartment fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured in an early morning apartment fire in Antioch.

The fire was reported at the Dover Glen Apartments on Dover Glen Drive at about 4:45a.m. Friday.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, two alarms had to be called initially to battle the fire.

Crews were able to contain the flames to building 18 of the complex. According to fire officials, that building has eight units. Building management is in the process of accounting for the residents and finding them a place to stay.

One resident was taken to the hospital to be treated for a burn, according to fire officials. The person's current condition is unknown.

Fire officials said at this point, it's unclear what caused the fire or where exactly the fire started.

