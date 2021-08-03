One person injured in house fire on Olive Circle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person suffered minor injuries in a house fire Monday night in Nashville.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 1800 block of Olive Circle near Antioch.

Officials say the home was fully involved when crews arrived; so they worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby properties.

One person sustained some blister injuries. Witnesses say the occupants were going in and out of the home to retrieve things before firefighters arrived.

Fire Investigators say the home is a total loss. The cause will be under investigation. The Red Cross has been called to the scene.