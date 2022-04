CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured in a car crash on I-24 West near MM 2.4 in the early morning hours of April 30.

The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of the crash helping the Tennessee Highway Patrol investigate.

The accident happened around 4:05 a.m. after a vehicle hit a semi tractor trailer. After the crash, the tractor trailer began to leak fuel onto the highway creating a hazard.

The interstate is now open after traffic was reduced to one lane.