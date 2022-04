NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mossdale Drive around 9:50 a.m.

Police say that one person was shot. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Officers report that the victim is deceased. No information about the cause of the shooting is available at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

