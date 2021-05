NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was critically injured in a shooting at Centennial Park in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officers were called to the 2500 block of West End Avenue Thursday around 6 p.m.

One person was critically injured and transported to the hospital. Details of the incident were not released. Officers taped off a gazebo and the area around it while they investigated.

