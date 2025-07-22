Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40 just beyond the airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 just beyond the airport. The westbound lanes of the interstate remain closed.
This was the scene overnight past the Old Hickory Boulevard Exit near mile marker 221.
The incident was reported just before 12:45 a.m. and blocked all of the westbound lanes.
There's no indication when it may reopen.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
