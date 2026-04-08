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One person is dead after tractor trailer crash on I-65 Northbound in Goodlettsville

One person is dead after tractor trailer crash on I-65 Northbound in Goodlettsville
One person is dead after tractor trailer crash on I-65 Northbound in Goodlettsville
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GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-65 Northbound in Goodlettsville overnight.

Officials are still on the ground investigating to find out how this happened. This all started around midnight and traffic which was originally at a standstill is now being rerouted off the interstate.

The semis involved include a truck hauling chicken and a truck carrying miscellaneous freight.

At this time, crews are working on cleanup as there is a large debris field and a trailer intermittently burning.

We have very limited information at this time and will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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