One person is dead after tractor trailer crash on I-65 Northbound in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-65 Northbound in Goodlettsville overnight.

Officials are still on the ground investigating to find out how this happened. This all started around midnight and traffic which was originally at a standstill is now being rerouted off the interstate.

The semis involved include a truck hauling chicken and a truck carrying miscellaneous freight.

At this time, crews are working on cleanup as there is a large debris field and a trailer intermittently burning.

We have very limited information at this time and will update as we learn more.

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