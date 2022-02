NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Metro Nashville Police report that one person was found dead in a black sedan on the scene near several businesses.

WTVF

There is no information about the cause of the incident and the identity of the deceased has not been released.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story when more information is released.