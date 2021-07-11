One person killed, another injured in Allen County car crash

SCOTTSVILLE, Kent. (WTVF) — A car crash in Allen County, Kentucky left one person killed and another injured on Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police say the collision took place on US 31 Eastbound near they intersection of Kentucky Highway 101.

A preliminary investigation shows that 27-year-old Keith Wall of Scottsville was heading southbound on US 31-E when he lost control of his vehicle. He crossed the center dividing line and entered into oncoming traffic.

Wall's car ran head-first into a pickup truck being driven by 34-year-old Jordan Keen who was heading the opposite direction.

Wall who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his car and police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Jordan Keen was taken to Bowling Green Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.