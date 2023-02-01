Watch Now
News

Actions

One person killed, another seriously injured in Macon Co. crash

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 7:06 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 20:06:23-05

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 52 in Macon County Tuesday afternoon and another person was seriously injured.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation's collision map, the crash was reported at 5:11 p.m. near Phillips Hollow Road on the eastbound side of Highway 52.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Kia sedan was headed east on Highway 52 when the driver went over the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a Subaru SUV head-on.

One driver died in the collision and the other was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS with serious injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Highway 52 is shut down so THP can investigate the crash and is expected to reopen around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap