One person killed, another seriously injured in Macon Co. crash

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 52 in Macon County Tuesday afternoon and another person was seriously injured.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation's collision map, the crash was reported at 5:11 p.m. near Phillips Hollow Road on the eastbound side of Highway 52.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Kia sedan was headed east on Highway 52 when the driver went over the center line into oncoming traffic, hitting a Subaru SUV head-on.

One driver died in the collision and the other was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS with serious injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

Highway 52 is shut down so THP can investigate the crash and is expected to reopen around 8 p.m. Tuesday.