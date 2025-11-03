One person killed in freight train collision on Nashville overpass

NASHILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal freight train-pedestrian collision was reported on Monday by Metro Nashville police.
Officials said the train conductor saw the person was walking on the train tracks on the Bell Rd. overpass in South Nashville and while the horn sounded multiple times, the person remained on the tracks facing away from the oncoming cars.
Officers are on the scene of a fatal freight train-pedestrian collision on the Bell Rd overpass in South Nashville. The conductor said the pedestrian was walking on the tracks facing away from the train. He said the horn sounded multiple times, but the person stayed on the… pic.twitter.com/VUq5oq6ofZ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 3, 2025
This remains an ongoing investigation.
