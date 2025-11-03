Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person killed in freight train collision on Nashville overpass

NASHILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal freight train-pedestrian collision was reported on Monday by Metro Nashville police.

Officials said the train conductor saw the person was walking on the train tracks on the Bell Rd. overpass in South Nashville and while the horn sounded multiple times, the person remained on the tracks facing away from the oncoming cars.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

