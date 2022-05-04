One person killed in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after a shooting on 14th Avenue North in North Nashville Tuesday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m., but police think the shooting happened sometime earlier.

Metro Police said a neighbor reported hearing gunshots, but didn't think much of them right away. It wasn't until later he went outside to have a cigarette and saw a man dead on the porch next door.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and because he didn't receive immediate medical attention, he bled out and died at the scene.

Metro police were also investigating at a nearby home, but it's unclear at this time where the shooting happened. Police haven't released the victim's name yet, and there's no word on a suspect.

This marks the 7th homicide the North Nashville precinct is investigating so far this year. Three of those happened within a mile of Tuesday night's crime scene.

This also marks the 38th homicide in Nashville this year.