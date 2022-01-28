Watch
Woman killed in South Nashville shooting

The shooting happened Friday morning on Evelyn Dr.
Evan Huddle, NewsChannel 5
One person was killed in a shooting on Evelyn Drive Friday morning
Posted at 4:38 AM, Jan 28, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police investigated a shooting that killed a woman in South Nashville Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Evelyn Drive just after midnight. That's near Glenrose Avenue, just south of I-440.

Detectives taped off the crime scene to include the front yards of several homes on the street.

Police on scene told NewsChannel 5 they were looking into whether robbery was a motive.

We're told a suspect is in custody. The suspect's name has not been released at this point.

