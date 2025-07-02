One person killed in Sumner Co. plane crash

Sheriff Eric Craddock told NewsChannel 5 that a small single-engine aircraft crashed near Cottontown on Wednesday.
Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft and did not survive.
Emergency crews are on site and officials are working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who will likely assume the lead role in the investigation moving forward.
We will provide more details as we learn more.
