One person seriously injured following crash with school bus Monday

Posted at 7:43 AM, Jun 05, 2023
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lawrence County Emergency Management says a bus carrying children to Ethridge Elementary collided with another vehicle on Monday on Highway 43 North.

According to officials, the bus was carrying the children to the school for a summer session. There were no injuries to children on the bus.

The person in the other vehicle flown by life-flight helicopter to Nashville with a serious leg injury

An alternate bus will bring students to school. Lawrence County School officials are reporting all students are safe.

