One person shot by Clarksville police overnight, TBI investigating

Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 27, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A person was shot by a Clarksville police officer overnight following the report of a loud disturbance. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now taken over the case.

Clarksville police said officers were called to a home on Liberty Bell Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and heard several gunshots when they arrived. The officers then confronted an individual with a handgun, and an officer shot the person. Police did not release further details on the interaction.

The suspect and another person who was shot before officers arrived were both taken to hospitals for treatment. No police officers were hurt in the incident.

TBI agents will continue to investigate the shooting.

