One person shot in Clarksville flown to hospital

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was shot Monday afternoon in Clarksville and taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Wild Fern Lane, says Clarksville police. This shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

The unidentified male victim was shot in the side and taken by a life-flight helicopter to an undisclosed Nashville hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Clarksville Police Department detectives and Crime Scene Unit members are processing the scene. All drivers in the area are asked to find alternative routes while the scene is processed.

Clarksville police are asking for any security cam footage between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. from residents who live in the immediate area of Wild Fern Lane, Tobacco Road and Sandburg Drive.

The victim was driving a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee. Anyone with video that shows the vehicle driven by the victim is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information or additional video from this shooting should contact Detective Steinlage at 931-648-0656, ext. 5472. To make an anonymous report and qualify for a cash reward, please call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com/591.