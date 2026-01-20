Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person transported following a two car crash in Hermitage Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 1 person was taken to Skyline Medical following a two car crash on Old Hickory Blvd/Central Pike Tuesday morning.

Officials say the two vehicle crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. We will update with the latest information as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

