One person transported for burn injury, 13 displaced after house fire

Posted at 5:28 PM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 18:28:08-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was injured and more than a dozen residents are displaced after a house fire in Antioch Friday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Jenny Ruth Point around 1 p.m. and arrived to visible flames coming from the roof of the home.

The fire was contained around 2:30 p.m. and crews performed salvage and overhaul, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

One resident of the home was transported to the hospital after suffering burns on their hand. The Red Cross of Tennessee is assisting the 13 residents affected by this house fire.

The Nashville Fire Department says investigators were called to the scene. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

