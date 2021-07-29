One run over after fall from party bus in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews confirm one person was injured after falling from a party bus and then being run over by the vehicle’s tires in downtown Nashville.

Nashville Fire Department officials said Thursday that crews were called to Broadway and 14th Avenue North after reports of a “motor vehicle accident.”

Witnesses told first responders that the person fell from the bus and was then run over by the rear tires.

That person was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their condition was not immediately known.

No additional details were available.