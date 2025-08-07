One taught deaf children. One taught the blind. These friends have been reunited.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Alright, here we go!" Elaine Brown said, settling into her seat as a BINGO game began.

"How 'bout O 73?" one player shouted as the room laughed.

"Yeah, can we pick some?" another player asked.

It was worth a shot.

"Somebody said BINGO!" Elaine said, looking around the room.

"I think we should kick her out!" another player said as Elaine laughed.

At Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland, Elaine was surrounded by all new friends.

"I was close but no cigar!" a voice said, sitting right next to Elaine.

That voice belonged to a friend Elaine met 54 years ago, Georgia Hobb. On Georgia's first day living at Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland, she came to play BINGO.

"I heard her talking!" Elaine said. "I said, 'I know you! I know that voice.' I said her name and she said, 'well, gosh. Who are you?'"

For the answer to that, we have to go back to Nashville in 1971. At this time, Elaine was working to get her masters in deaf and blind education. 54 years ago, she ended up in an American Sign Language class taught by Georgia.

"I just don't like to think of how many years that is!" Georgia said. "They add up fast!"

"See, she's older than I am," Elaine smiled, sitting next to her.

"She didn't have to say that!"

They each have stories of what lead them to this kind of education.

In the era of segregation, Elaine went to college next to a school for Black children who were deaf and blind. As for Georgia, both of her parents were deaf.

"Usually, I just sign and talk at the same time cause it's easy for me," Georgia said.

After that 1971 class, Elaine and Georgia went separate ways. For 44 years, Elaine taught at the Tennessee School for the Blind. She handled everything from teaching the braille alphabet to being director of an outreach program for blind students in other counties. Georgia spent nearly 30 years working for deaf students in metro schools.

"I have a great deal to do with metro schools having a hearing impaired program," Georgia explained.

Two women worked to give children opportunity.

BINGO may be a game of luck, but there are few things more lucky than finding a great friend again.

"Well, you were my teacher, you have to be older!" Elaine said.

"I know how to make sure my gray hair doesn't show!" Georgia laughed.

"Yes, she does!" Elaine answered. "I probably look older."

"She said it!"

"Thanks!"

"It is so wonderful because it's been a great relationship," Georgia continued. "She and I have become very good friends."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.