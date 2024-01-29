One teen dead another injured after single vehicle crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Tenn (WTVF) — A 16-year-old driver is dead and a 13-year-old passenger is hurt after a single vehicle accident on Saturday in Lincoln County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 1:00 PM Saturday, the two were headed East along Rambo Road.

As the car was going through a curve, it went off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. That caused the car to spin, overturn, and slide across the road where it hit another embankment.

THP continues to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel5 will provide updates as they become available.