One teen killed in Edgehill, another injured in Hadley Park overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old has died after a shooting inside an apartment in Edgehill.
Metro Police say Malachi Rybka was in his home on the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue at 2:15 Tuesday afternoon when a gunman entered, shooting him multiple times before quickly running off.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there are significant leads being worked.
A few hours later, around 4:30 a.m. in Hadley Park, Metro Police say someone shot a boy in the leg several times in an alley behind some homes.
