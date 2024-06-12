Watch Now
One teen killed in Edgehill, another injured in Hadley Park overnight

Posted at 6:24 AM, Jun 12, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old has died after a shooting inside an apartment in Edgehill.

Metro Police say Malachi Rybka was in his home on the 1000 block of Edgehill Avenue at 2:15 Tuesday afternoon when a gunman entered, shooting him multiple times before quickly running off.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say there are significant leads being worked.

A few hours later, around 4:30 a.m. in Hadley Park, Metro Police say someone shot a boy in the leg several times in an alley behind some homes.

