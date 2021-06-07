One woman found shot and killed in Nashville alley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was found dead by police from an apparent shooting in Nashville on Sunday.

Hermitage police received calls reporting gunshots near the area of Fairfield Avenue.

They arrived to the scene to find one woman with gunshot wounds in an alley between Fain Street and Green Street.

Nashville Fire Department told Newschannel 5 that they pronounced her dead on the scene.

There is no further information of a suspect or any more details at this time.

