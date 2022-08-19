One year after deadly flood, the Waverly Central Tigers are returning to their home field

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday night the Waverly Central Tigers will play their first game on home turf since flood waters rushed through their town almost a year ago. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The game comes during an emotional time. The Waverly community will remember the 20 lives lost during the anniversary of the deadly floods on Sunday during the anniversary.

The community is still working hard to rebuild and being able to return to the field marks another milestone of moving forward. Head Coach Randall Boldin said his team couldn’t be more excited to get back to a place that means so much to them.

Following the flood, Waverly Central’s football field and practice areas were unrecognizable. Boldin said the field was torn up and covered with debris including glass and nails, and all the fencing was gone.

There was so much to repair he wasn’t sure they’d make it back this year, but thanks to a lot of support, the field will be lit up again tonight.

“This is more than just a game to a lot of people and we have to approach it that way. Our minds have to be locked in that way," said Boldin. “If one of us is hurting, all of us are hurting. So we have that mentality and I think our guys have done a good job of that.”

Boldin said his team is closer than ever and a lot of emotions are at play. They’re ready to begin a new season, giving their all for their fans, families and supporters.

“We’re just focusing on our guys letting them know that hey we gotta keep everything in check. We have a job to do Friday night," said Boldin. "We have to show up, do our job. And we’ll play for our community. That’s who these kids play for, our school and community.”