One year after open heart surgery, swimmer places in national competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A man feared some very scary news would take away something he loved so much. He was determined for that not to happen. It wasn't going to be easy. It's a story of determination and the passions that drive us.

"I was always just fascinated with water," said Jim Neidhoefer. "When you've been swimming a while, it gets to be like walking. It just feels amazing, and I think it makes me feel good all day when I do it."

Swimming has pretty much always been a part of Jim's life. He did competitive swimming in high school and college.

"I got competitive when I was an age group swimmer," Jim smiled. "I probably peaked as a swimmer when I was 12-years-old. This is the Ensworth High School swimming pool. I swim with the Ensworth Masters Swim Team."

For Jim, the pool is a place of calm as well as a way to stay fit. A year ago, he feared something would put an end to his visits to the pool. It was something with his heart.

"Not only was it a mitral valve prolapse, but they called it a severe problem," Jim remembered. "It was terrifying. I think the biggest fear is not making it through the surgery."

Jim began to document his life, leading up to the day he went to Vanderbilt for an open heart surgery.

"I was very calm, and I think at a place of acceptance," he said, remembering the day of his surgery. "This was a surgery where they went through my ribs. They went in and repaired the valve. I was really afraid of being told I couldn't exercise anymore. I knew right away I wanted to try to bring myself back."

Jim set a goal. In just one year after his open heart surgery, he was going to compete in the US Masters Swimming Nationals. He hadn't competed in swimming in 30 years, so this was going to take some hours in the pool and the help of friends like Chris McPherson.

"This is my swim coach," Jim said, standing with Ensworth Acquatics Masters head coach Chris McPherson. "Best swim coach in Nashville right here!"

"This was the biggest meet in the history of the US Masters Swimming Nationals," Jim remembered. "There were 2,500 swimmers there."

Jim placed in the top ten of several events, just 13 months after that open heart surgery.

"I wanted to do something where other people might see that and be able to be less afraid," said Jim. "Oh, it's possible not just to survive it, but you can get out and have a full life and get back even better than you were before."