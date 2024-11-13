One year after tragic death, Belmont University student's legacy lives on through foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — This November marks one year since the heartbreaking death of 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig, a Belmont University student whose life was tragically cut short by a stray bullet. Jillian was walking near campus on November 7, 2023, when she was struck by a stray bullet and died the following day.

Jillian’s family and friends continue to honor her memory through the Rae of Light Foundation, a nonprofit created by her parents, Matthew and Jessica, in her name.

The foundation aims to support music students and advocate for public safety initiatives—two causes that were deeply important to the family.



"She loved the music scene. She was making great friends, and we're sure all that would have continued," said Matthew Ludwig, Jillian’s father. "We were looking forward to kind of celebrating her life down in Nashville last weekend. It was a tough lead-up to that. For sure, there were some painful moments, but we were glad to be there to have that celebration for her."

To commemorate Jillian’s life and legacy, friends and family gathered for a benefit concert last weekend, a strong reminder of what Jillian would have loved to do: perform on stage.

While Jillian’s physical presence was missing, her spirit was felt throughout the event, which aimed to raise funds for the Rae of Light Foundation.

"My wife and I started the Rae of Light Foundation to honor Jillian's memory and help young musicians like her," Matthew Ludwig said. "We fund scholarships, offer tuition assistance for disadvantaged students, and provide instruments to organizations that may not have access to them."

Those interested in supporting the Rae of Light Foundation can make a tax-deductible donation online or via Venmo.

Donations by check can be mailed to the Rae of Light Foundation at 1211 Pennsylvania Ave. All proceeds will directly support the foundation’s mission to aid young music students and advocate for safer communities.

As the anniversary of Jillian’s death approaches, her family takes comfort in knowing that, while she may no longer be with them, her influence is still inspiring change and offering hope to others.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com)