One Year Later: Alyssa Lokits honored with permanent memorial on greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nearly one year after Alyssa Lokits was fatally shot while jogging on the Mill Creek Greenway, her family is honoring her memory with a permanent memorial and continuing safety advocacy through a nonprofit organization.

Lokits was attacked and killed by a stranger on October 14, 2024, while jogging on the popular Nashville trail. The tragic incident prompted her family to channel their grief into action.

"We couldn't just sit by and let the tragic circumstances of her death be the way that the greater world remembered her," said Abby Lokits, her sister-in-law.

From that tragedy emerged Free to Move, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering women through safety, education, and community. The organization focuses on reclaiming outdoor spaces and ensuring women feel safe while exercising and enjoying nature.

"She was just always such a light in so many people's world. And so, I just hope that we can continue that light. And I hope that she's proud," Abby Lokits said.

Since Alyssa's death, Nashville has implemented significant safety improvements across its park system, including installing security cameras, adding more lighting, and deploying armed security guards.

This Sunday, October 12, at 12 p.m., the family will unveil a permanent memorial at Mill Creek Greenway during a dedication ceremony and community walk. The memorial includes a park bench and a ginkgo tree donated by the Mary Parish Center, where Alyssa was a board member.

The commemorative walk will retrace Alyssa's final route, ending at the new memorial site.

"It makes me so happy, because that was my goal, was that she would never, ever be forgotten," Abby Lokits said.

The family is also inviting Nashville residents to collectively walk, jog, or bike all 107 miles of the city's greenway system over seven days, beginning Sunday. Organizers hope to raise $107,000 to support research, advocacy and safety education.

Registration and information are available on the Free to Move website and social media pages.

The family hopes both the memorial and the growing movement will preserve Alyssa's legacy while inspiring others to advocate for women's safety in outdoor spaces.

