OneGenAway hosts drive-thru mobile food pantry in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin-based non-profit hosted a mobile drive-thru food pantry Saturday morning.
It was at Centennial High School and open to anyone in need on a first come first serve basis. There are no qualifying questions.
People could get fresh produce, pantry staples, and more until they ran out of food.
It's put on by OneGenAway and they try to hold one as many Saturdays as they can all across Middle Tennessee.
