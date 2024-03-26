Online applications for two MDHA housing locations open at noon on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will be accepting applications for two project-based voucher locations on Tuesday.
Beginning at noon and going through 3 p.m. on April 1, MDHA will be accepting online-only applications. This is not a first-come, first-served list.
As long as you apply during the wait-list period, you have a chance of being placed near the top of the waiting list.
Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements for the PBV location in order to be placed on the waiting list.
- Shelby House: 402 Shelby Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one- and two-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 48 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024.
- Chestnut Hill: 101 Factory St., Nashville, TN 37210 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 51 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024.
You can submit your application here.
