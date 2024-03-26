Online applications for two MDHA housing locations open at noon on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will be accepting applications for two project-based voucher locations on Tuesday.

Beginning at noon and going through 3 p.m. on April 1, MDHA will be accepting online-only applications. This is not a first-come, first-served list.

As long as you apply during the wait-list period, you have a chance of being placed near the top of the waiting list.

Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements for the PBV location in order to be placed on the waiting list.

Shelby House: 402 Shelby Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one- and two-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 48 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024.

Chestnut Hill: 101 Factory St., Nashville, TN 37210 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 51 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024.

You can submit your application here.