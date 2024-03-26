Watch Now
News

Actions

Online applications for two MDHA housing locations open at noon on Tuesday

Nashville Skyline
WTVF
FILE- Downtown Nashville
Nashville Skyline
Posted at 10:50 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 11:50:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will be accepting applications for two project-based voucher locations on Tuesday.

Beginning at noon and going through 3 p.m. on April 1, MDHA will be accepting online-only applications. This is not a first-come, first-served list.

As long as you apply during the wait-list period, you have a chance of being placed near the top of the waiting list.

Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements for the PBV location in order to be placed on the waiting list.

  • Shelby House: 402 Shelby Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one- and two-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 48 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024.
  • Chestnut Hill: 101 Factory St., Nashville, TN 37210 – New construction multi-family development with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. PBV assistance to be available for 51 units. Leasing expected to begin in spring 2024.

You can submit your application here.


Rhori recommends:

Talk of the Town Turns 40!

“One of the great things about working at NewsChannel 5 is learning about the remarkable history of the station itself. The names: Bob Lobertini…Chris Clark…Hope Hines…and, of course, Oprah. The newscasts, of course. But also: Night Train…Hee Haw…and TALK OF THE TOWN, which is now one of the longest-running locally produced talk shows in the country marking 40 years on the air. Our storyteller-in-chief Forrest Sanders offers this entertaining and nostalgic look back at the popular program we here refer to as…simply…‘TOTT’. Enjoy!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-Shamblin-Interview-Watch-Now.jpg

NewsChannel 5 Investigates

NewsChannel 5 Investigates